Morning after: Kiermaier upset about ...

Morning after: Kiermaier upset about pitch that hit him

11 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

CF Kevin Kiermaier was not too pleased to be drilled on his right hand by a fastball during the fourth inning of Friday's 8-4 loss to the Blue Jays and not because it forced him out of the game at a time when he's starting feel like himself at the plate. Kiermaier, who has four hits in his last 47 at-bats, was upset because he felt Blue Jays left-hander Francisco Liriano intentionally delivered a fastball that was high and tight.

Chicago, IL

