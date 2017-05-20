Martin activated as Sanchez returns t...

Martin activated as Sanchez returns to DL

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Toronto Blue Jays

The Blue Jays announced a flurry of roster moves prior to Saturday's game against the Orioles, which includes placing right-hander Aaron Sanchez on the 10-day disabled list with a finger laceration and activating catcher Russell Martin from the DL. The club also recalled right-hander Cesar Valdez from Triple-A Buffalo, designated catcher Mike Ohlman for assignment and optioned outfielder Dwight Smith Jr. to Buffalo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toronto Blue Jays.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toronto Blue Jays Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ... Jan '17 TeePeePharts 2
News Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game (Oct '16) Oct '16 hunter 1
News A bird? A plane? Edwin's home run? Nope. A mete... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Noel 1
News Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 moistpuss 1
News 15 First Nations to compete in 2nd annual 'Beyo... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Lumpson Whitehead 3
News Dusty Baker Excuses Racist Comment By Assuring ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News GM Anthopoulos leaving Jays with new president ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
See all Toronto Blue Jays Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toronto Blue Jays Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. South Korea
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,924 • Total comments across all topics: 281,178,972

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC