Martin activated as Sanchez returns to DL
The Blue Jays announced a flurry of roster moves prior to Saturday's game against the Orioles, which includes placing right-hander Aaron Sanchez on the 10-day disabled list with a finger laceration and activating catcher Russell Martin from the DL. The club also recalled right-hander Cesar Valdez from Triple-A Buffalo, designated catcher Mike Ohlman for assignment and optioned outfielder Dwight Smith Jr. to Buffalo.
