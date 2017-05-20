Martin activated as Sanchez returns to DL

The Blue Jays announced a flurry of roster moves prior to Saturday's game against the Orioles, which includes placing right-hander Aaron Sanchez on the 10-day disabled list with a finger laceration and activating catcher Russell Martin from the DL. The club also recalled right-hander Cesar Valdez from Triple-A Buffalo, designated catcher Mike Ohlman for assignment and optioned outfielder Dwight Smith Jr. to Buffalo.

