Leading Off: Rockies-Twins in surprising 1st-place matchup
Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman hits a three-run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Monday May 15, 2017. Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman, right, celebrates after hitting a two-run home run with second baseman Brandon Phillips during fifth inning interleague baseball action against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto, Tuesday, May 16, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Toronto Blue Jays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ...
|Jan '17
|TeePeePharts
|2
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|A bird? A plane? Edwin's home run? Nope. A mete... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Noel
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|15 First Nations to compete in 2nd annual 'Beyo... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Lumpson Whitehead
|3
|Dusty Baker Excuses Racist Comment By Assuring ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|GM Anthopoulos leaving Jays with new president ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Blue Jays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC