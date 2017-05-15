Leading Off: Rockies-Twins in surprising 1st-place matchup

Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman hits a three-run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Monday May 15, 2017. Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman, right, celebrates after hitting a two-run home run with second baseman Brandon Phillips during fifth inning interleague baseball action against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto, Tuesday, May 16, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.