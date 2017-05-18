Jose Bautista's latest bat flip riles Braves: 'Surprised he's ready to fight after last year'

There was no love lost in a particularly tense interleague affair between the Blue Jays and Braves on Wednesday that included a Jose Bautista bat flip, one of two incidents that cleared the benches in an 8-4 Atlanta win. The first occurred in the top of the seventh inning when Braves reliever Jason Motte quick-pitched Kevin Pillar into an inning-ending strikeout.

