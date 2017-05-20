Jose Bautista is starting at third base for the first time in over four years
Blue Jays outfielder Jose Bautista is getting a rare start at third base today. How rare is it? Sportsnet's Hazel Mae notes that he last started at third base on April 14, 2013 against the Royals.
