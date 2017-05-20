Jays' Sanchez can only wait for blood blister to heal
The only thing Blue Jays starter Aaron Sanchez can do to nurse the blood blister on his right middle finger is wait. Sanchez, who was sent to the 10-day disabled list for the third time this season on Saturday, said he does not have a timetable for his return.
