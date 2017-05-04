Inbox: Will Biagini start with Stro u...

Inbox: Will Biagini start with Stro uncertain?

20 hrs ago

Will the Blue Jays transition Joe Biagini to the starting rotation with Marcus Stroman maybe out, as well as the others? -- @SPENCE_JOHN via Twitter The Blue Jays ruled this out when J.A. Happ and Aaron Sanchez got hurt, and odds are that will remain the case, but there may come a point when the club has no choice but to make that move. The only way it realistically would happen, though, is if any of the starters misses an extended period of time.

Toronto Blue Jays Discussions

