Happ nearing return, may start Tuesday
The Blue Jays have yet to make any final determinations, but it's possible that left-hander J.A. Happ will return from the disabled list to start on Tuesday against Cincinnati. Happ made his first official rehab appearance for Class A Advanced Dunedin on Thursday night and allowed three runs on seven hits over three innings.
