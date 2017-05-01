Goins hits rare two-RBI sac fly, Blue Jays beat Yankees 7-1

The throw from New York Yankees center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury, seated on the field, center, sails over Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge on Ryan Goins's two-run, sacrifice fly during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in New York, Monday, May 1, 2017. Ellsbury successfully caught the ball for the sacrifice fly, but two runs scored when he overthrew the ball to Judge.

