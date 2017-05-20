Goins delivers in ninth as Blue Jays ...

Goins delivers in ninth as Blue Jays come back for 8-7 win over Indians

Ryan Goins singled with the bases loaded to score Ezequiel Carrera and give the Toronto Blue Jays an 8-7 walkoff victory over the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday night at Rogers Centre. Carrera started the rally with a one-out single off Cody Allen , who issued back-to-back walks to Justin Smoak and Steve Pearce.

Chicago, IL

