Freeman has broken wrist, expected to miss 10 weeks

Freeman left the game. The Braves won 8-4. . Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman has his hand examined by trainer Jim Lovell after he was hit by a pitch from Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Aaron Loup in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, ... ATLANTA - The Braves are looking for help at first base after losing Freddie Freeman for about 10 weeks due to a broken left wrist.

