Estrada catches mom's Mother's Day 1st pitch
This Mother's Day featured a special moment for Blue Jays starter Marco Estrada , who caught the ceremonial first pitch from his mother, Mariza, ahead of Toronto's series finale against Seattle. Sunday is also Marco Estrada bobblehead day at Rogers Centre, which had fans lining up hours before the gates opened.
