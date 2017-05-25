Crew starters have faith despite rough run

Matt Garza was knocked around for the first time this season on Wednesday as the Brewers continued to challenge the thesis that teams are only as good as their starting pitching. to the Blue Jays at Miller Park, snapping his streak of four quality starts and inflating the ERA of Brewers starters this season to 4.76, or 24th of 30 Major League teams.

