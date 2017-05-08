Cleveland Indians, Toronto Blue Jays ...

Cleveland Indians, Toronto Blue Jays series preview, pitching matchups

Here is the preview and pitching matchups for the series between the Indians and Blue Jays that opens Monday night. Pitching matchups: RHP Trevor Bauer vs. Marcus Stroman , Monday at 7:07 p.m.; RHP Carlos Carrasco vs. undecided, Tuesday at 7:07 p.m. and RHP Danny Salazar vs. LHP Francisco Liriano Wednesday at 7:07 p.m. Monday: Bauer, working on six days of rest, is 1-1 in his last two starts while allowing 11 earned runs in 10 innings.

Chicago, IL

