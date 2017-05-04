Cinco de Mayo minor league update: Maese, Perdomo and a lot of rain
Cinco de Mayo was a varied day for the affiliates, with Buffalo and New Hampshire being washed out, Dunedin being completely shutdown, while Lansing cruised to a pretty easy win behind Justin Maese. Cavan Biggio took a golden sombrero, which one never wants to see, but was at least fitting coming last night.
