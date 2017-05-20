Castillo's homer in 10th leads Oriole...

Castillo's homer in 10th leads Orioles past Blue Jays 5-3

Welington Castillo hit a pair of homers, including a go-ahead two-run shot in the 10th inning, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-3 Friday night. Baltimore won for just the second time in seven games but is just a half-game behind the first-place New York Yankees.

