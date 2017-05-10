Canadian forward Tyler Ardron to join Super Rugby's Chiefs in New Zealand
He is following in the footsteps of fellow Canadians Jebb Sinclair and Christian Stewart, who played for South African teams in Super Rugby. Super Rugby, which features teams in Australia, Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa, is widely seen as the best club circuit in world rugby.
