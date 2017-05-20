Brewers' Miller Park homestand highli...

Brewers' Miller Park homestand highlights, May 23-28

22 hrs ago Read more: OnMilwaukee

The Brewers' fourth homestand of the season begins today when the Crew takes on the Toronto Blue Jays, who will be traveling to Wisconsin for the first time since 2014. Following the two-game set against Toronto, the Brewers will close out the stand by welcoming the Arizona Diamondbacks to town for a four game set.

