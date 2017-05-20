Bolsinger looks to stay on track in series finale
The Blue Jays and Reds will send right-handers Mike Bolsinger and Tim Adleman to the hill on Wednesday afternoon as they wrap up their series in Toronto with a weekday matinee. Bolsinger has been thrust into the spotlight as the Blue Jays have dealt with injuries to J.A. Happ, Francisco Liriano, and Aaron Sanchez in their starting rotation.
