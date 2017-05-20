Bolsinger looks to stay on track in s...

Bolsinger looks to stay on track in series finale

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Toronto Blue Jays

The Blue Jays and Reds will send right-handers Mike Bolsinger and Tim Adleman to the hill on Wednesday afternoon as they wrap up their series in Toronto with a weekday matinee. Bolsinger has been thrust into the spotlight as the Blue Jays have dealt with injuries to J.A. Happ, Francisco Liriano, and Aaron Sanchez in their starting rotation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toronto Blue Jays.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toronto Blue Jays Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ... Jan '17 TeePeePharts 2
News Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game (Oct '16) Oct '16 hunter 1
News A bird? A plane? Edwin's home run? Nope. A mete... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Noel 1
News Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 moistpuss 1
News 15 First Nations to compete in 2nd annual 'Beyo... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Lumpson Whitehead 3
News Dusty Baker Excuses Racist Comment By Assuring ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News GM Anthopoulos leaving Jays with new president ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
See all Toronto Blue Jays Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toronto Blue Jays Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,366 • Total comments across all topics: 281,418,525

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC