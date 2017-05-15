Bolsinger gets nod for surging Blue Jays
After righting themselves during this past weekend's series in Miami, the Braves head north of the border to play the surging Blue Jays, who have steadily distanced themselves from a disappointing April by proving they still have a potent offense. This doesn't necessarily bode well for Bartolo Colon, who has put himself in danger of falling out of Atlanta's rotation as he has compiled a 9.55 ERA and allowed opponents to hit .375 over his past four starts.
