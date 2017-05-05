Blue Jays' struggles have many looking at their trade pieces

On Tuesday, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand discussed where Josh Donaldson would fit as a trade piece if the Blue Jays decide to sell later in the year, including the New York Mets. With the Blue Jays having started the season 9-19, it's not surprising that many fans are already dreading the possibility of a re-tool or rebuild in Toronto, especially after two straight trips to the postseason.

