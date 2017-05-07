Blue Jays: Leading off has been good to Pillar

Although the Blue Jays have largely struggled to start the season, Kevin Pillar is off to easily the best start of his career, adding tremendous value with the bat in addition to his gold-glove calibre defence. There hasn't been a lot that's gone right for the Blue Jays this year, but that definitely hasn't been the case for Kevin Pillar through the first 30 games of the 2017 season.

