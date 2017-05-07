Blue Jays: Leading off has been good to Pillar
Although the Blue Jays have largely struggled to start the season, Kevin Pillar is off to easily the best start of his career, adding tremendous value with the bat in addition to his gold-glove calibre defence. There hasn't been a lot that's gone right for the Blue Jays this year, but that definitely hasn't been the case for Kevin Pillar through the first 30 games of the 2017 season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jays Journal.
Add your comments below
Toronto Blue Jays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ...
|Jan '17
|TeePeePharts
|2
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|A bird? A plane? Edwin's home run? Nope. A mete... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Noel
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|15 First Nations to compete in 2nd annual 'Beyo... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Lumpson Whitehead
|3
|Dusty Baker Excuses Racist Comment By Assuring ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|GM Anthopoulos leaving Jays with new president ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Blue Jays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC