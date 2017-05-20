Blue Jays' Joe Smith proving to be a masterful addition

Although the Blue Jays stand at 7 games under.500 going into Saturday night's game, set-up man Joe Smith has quietly proven himself to be an integral component in delivering precious wins. What can we attribute to the journeyman side-winder's success? A contributing factor might be one proffered during a broadcast by analyst Buck Martinez and colour-commentator Pat Tabler : apparently pitching coach Pete Walker had been asking for such a pitcher to be added to the bullpen to, at the very least, give batters a different look to acclimate to later in ballgames.

