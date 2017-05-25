Blue Jays host annual Curve Ball Gala

Blue Jays host annual Curve Ball Gala

15 hrs ago

The Rogers Centre was transformed on Thursday night as the annual Curve Ball Gala was held in support of the Jays Care Foundation. Blue Jays players and coaches were on hand as fans, supporters and sponsors came together to raise money for Canadian youths in need.

Chicago, IL

