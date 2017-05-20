Blue Jays DFA Ramirez to clear roster...

Blue Jays DFA Ramirez to clear roster spot

20 hrs ago

The Blue Jays have designated reliever Neil Ramirez for assignment ahead of Tuesday night's game against the Indians to make room for starting pitcher Mike Bolsinger , the team announced. Ramirez was claimed off waivers from the Giants on May 4 and was added to the Major League roster the next day.

Chicago, IL

