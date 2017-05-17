Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey plays in extended spring training game
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Dalton Pompey appears to be on the road to recovery after suffering a concussion during the World Baseball Classic while representing his home and native land of Canada. Dalton Pompey suited up for the Blue Jays in an extended spring training game in Dunedin yesterday.
