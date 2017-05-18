Blue Jays can't overcome Biagini's ro...

Blue Jays can't overcome Biagini's rough 1st

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Toronto Blue Jays

Kurt Suzuki capped a six-run first inning with a three-run home run and added a double during a two-run sixth that provided the Braves some comfort as they backed Mike Foltynewicz 's effective start during Wednesday night's 8-4 win over the Blue Jays at SunTrust Park. On their way to winning their third straight game against the previously streaking Blue Jays, the Braves tallied six runs before Toronto's starter Joe Biagini recorded his first out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toronto Blue Jays.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toronto Blue Jays Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ... Jan '17 TeePeePharts 2
News Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game (Oct '16) Oct '16 hunter 1
News A bird? A plane? Edwin's home run? Nope. A mete... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Noel 1
News Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 moistpuss 1
News 15 First Nations to compete in 2nd annual 'Beyo... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Lumpson Whitehead 3
News Dusty Baker Excuses Racist Comment By Assuring ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News GM Anthopoulos leaving Jays with new president ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
See all Toronto Blue Jays Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toronto Blue Jays Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,995 • Total comments across all topics: 281,107,822

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC