Blue Jays can't overcome Biagini's rough 1st

Kurt Suzuki capped a six-run first inning with a three-run home run and added a double during a two-run sixth that provided the Braves some comfort as they backed Mike Foltynewicz 's effective start during Wednesday night's 8-4 win over the Blue Jays at SunTrust Park. On their way to winning their third straight game against the previously streaking Blue Jays, the Braves tallied six runs before Toronto's starter Joe Biagini recorded his first out.

