Biagini aiming to settle in early vs. Brewers
Joe Biagini's transition to the starting rotation will continue when the Blue Jays travel to Milwaukee for an Interleague Series on Tuesday night at Miller Park. Biagini is set to make the fourth start of his career after spending all of last season, and part of this year, working out of the bullpen.
