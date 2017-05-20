Bautista homers as Blue Jays blank Mariners 4-0
Toronto Blue Jays manager John Gibbons takes starting pitcher Joe Biagini out during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Toronto on Friday May 12, 2017. less Toronto Blue Jays manager John Gibbons takes starting pitcher Joe Biagini out during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Toronto on Friday May 12, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Toronto Blue Jays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ...
|Jan '17
|TeePeePharts
|2
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|A bird? A plane? Edwin's home run? Nope. A mete... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Noel
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|15 First Nations to compete in 2nd annual 'Beyo... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Lumpson Whitehead
|3
|Dusty Baker Excuses Racist Comment By Assuring ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|GM Anthopoulos leaving Jays with new president ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Blue Jays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC