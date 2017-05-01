Bautista, Blue Jays need your All-Star vote

The Esurance MLB All-Star Game Ballot was unveiled on Monday, and the nine Blue Jays who are candidates for the 2017 MLB All-Star Game presented by MasterCard are a mix of franchise cornerstones and new faces. Right fielder Jose Bautista -- the longtime face of the franchise who was an All-Star with Toronto six consecutive years from 2010-15 -- is once again on the ballot for the Midsummer Classic in Miami.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toronto Blue Jays.