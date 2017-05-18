Baseball's silliest unwritten rule is back under fire after Jose...
The fiery series between the Atlanta Braves and Toronto Blue Jays has once again put bat flips under the spotlight. On Wednesday, Blue Jays right fielder Jose Bautista caused a firestorm by hitting a solo home run in the eighth inning, with the Blue Jays trailing 8-3, staring down Atlanta's Eric O'Flaherty, then flipping his bat.
