BaMMeD! Blue Jays win Battle of the Longball 6-4
For the first time this year the big bats in the middle of the order are healthy and producing. Tonight that was the difference, as they hammered the Reds pitching with some tape measure shots, and it was just enough to overcome three home runs given up in turn and some bullpen scuffles.
