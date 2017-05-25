Around The Nest - Blue Jays Minor League Podcast - Week 7

This past week was Rehab Week in Dunedin, with three major league Blue Jays playing rehab games down in the warm Florida weather. Troy Tulowitzki and Josh Donaldson, who are heading back up to Toronto tonight, played a couple games with the D-Jays while J.A. Happ started a game last night and is on his path to recovery.

