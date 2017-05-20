2017 MLB Draft Preview: The ones that...

2017 MLB Draft Preview: The ones that got away

In recent years, it has been common for Blue Jays fans to see college players chosen in the first round, and sometimes near the very top, who had been drafted by the Blue Jays but did not sign and went onto college. Some notables would include Kris Bryant , Aaron Nola , Tyler Beede , Luke Weaver , Andrew Suarez , Eric Lauer , Dane Dunning , and Phil Bickford.

