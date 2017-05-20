2017 MLB Draft: Blue Jays Preview Kic...

2017 MLB Draft: Blue Jays Preview Kickoff

Though it may seem like the 2017 season just got going, with the calendar having flipped to May and its second week now upon us, it can only mean one thing for diehard baseball fans: it's time to start thinking about the MLB draft. The 2017 MLB draft is just five weeks away, running from June 12th-14th, with the first two rounds on Monday night, the next eight rounds on Tuesday and concluding with the last 30 rounds on Wednesday.

