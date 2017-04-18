Tulowitzki exits vs. Halos with apparent injury
Blue Jays shortstop Troy Tulowitzki was removed from Friday's series opener against the Angels in the top of the eighth inning with an apparent injury. Tulowitzki walked off the field under his own power after sliding into third base.
