Trey Mancini leads homer barrage as Baltimore Orioles top Toronto Blue Jays
Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson gestures to first base umpire Dale Scott after Donaldson was ruled out at first base on video replay in the 4th Baltimore Orioles closing pitcher Zach Britton celebrates with Welington Castillo after the Orioles defeated the Toronto Blue Jays in a baseball game in Toronto on Thursday, April 13, 2017. Considering that at that point, the Jays had led in just nine of the 74 innings played this young season, there wasn't much reason for optimism.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Toronto Blue Jays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ...
|Jan '17
|TeePeePharts
|2
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|A bird? A plane? Edwin's home run? Nope. A mete... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Noel
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|15 First Nations to compete in 2nd annual 'Beyo... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Lumpson Whitehead
|3
|Dusty Baker Excuses Racist Comment By Assuring ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|GM Anthopoulos leaving Jays with new president ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Blue Jays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC