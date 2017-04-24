Toronto Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman wil...

Toronto Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman will 'always' show emotion on mound despite criticism

15 hrs ago

Marcus Stroman used the forum with reporters to make an other point - that despite criticism of some of his on-field histrionics, there will be no apologies. ST. LOUIS - If you are an opponent or a broadcaster or a serial hater of Marcus Stroman on social media, you should know: the Stro Show isn't going anywhere any time soon.

