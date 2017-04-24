Stroman throws 7-hitter in Blue Jays'...

Stroman throws 7-hitter in Blue Jays' 6-2 win over Angels

Marcus Stroman pitched a seven-hitter and Devon Travis hit a go-ahead, two-run homer during a four-run eighth inning in the Toronto Blue Jays' 6-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. Stroman survived a rocky ninth by inducing a game-ending double play in his third career complete game - and his second in 12 days.

Chicago, IL

