Sports | Sale Strikes Out 13 as Red Sox Beat Toronto 4-1 in 10 Innings
Chris Sale struck out 13 in 8 innings and Mookie Betts hit a three run double in the 10th to propel the Red Sox to a 4-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday. With the game tied at 1 in the 10th inning, Boston's Sandy Leon got a one-out walk from Toronto pitcher Jason Grilli, and Brock Holt to put two men on base.
