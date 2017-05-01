Sanchez leaves after one inning, bullpen steps up as Jays top Rays

Sanchez threw 13 pitches, erasing a five-pitch leadoff walk with a strikeout and a double play before leaving Toronto's 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday with a split nail on his right middle finger. Once in the dugout, the 24-year-old Sanchez slammed his glove down on the bench in frustration and headed straight into the clubhouse with pitching coach Pete Walker.

