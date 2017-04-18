Sale, Estrada face off in series finale
Toronto's climb from the American League East basement won't get any easier in Thursday afternoon's series finale as Boston sends ace Chris Sale to the mound to face Marco Estrada. Sale is already exceeding his lofty expectations after the Red Sox dealt a package of highly-touted prospects to the White Sox for the left-hander in December.
