Red-hot Steven Souza Jr. injured in Rays' loss to Blue Jays

The Rays lost not only Saturday's game to the Blue Jays 4-1 but also one of their top all-around players as Steven Souza Jr. had to leave after being hit by a pitch on his left hand. Matt Andriese gave the Rays the kind of extended start they needed by working seven innings, but he was done in by a couple of mistakes, specifically an RBI double by Russell Martin and a two-run homer by Justin Smoak.

