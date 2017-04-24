Late power burst leads Rays to victory

15 hrs ago Read more: Tampa Bay Devil Rays

The Rays hit three home runs in the top of the eighth inning to rip a victory away from the Blue Jays and complete a dramatic come-from-behind win on Friday night at Rogers Centre. Corey Dickerson , Evan Longoria and Logan Morrison all went deep in the eighth off three different Toronto pitchers in a 7-4 win.

