Kendrys Morales meets back up with Chris Sale in AL East
After spending the last three seasons with the Kansas City Royals in the AL Central, Morales thought that when he signed with the Toronto Blue Jays as a free agent, he would escape repeated exposure to Chris Sale. Instead, Sale was traded from the Chicago White Sox to the Red Sox, an AL East rival of the Blue Jays.
|Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ...
|Jan '17
|TeePeePharts
|2
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|A bird? A plane? Edwin's home run? Nope. A mete... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Noel
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|15 First Nations to compete in 2nd annual 'Beyo... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Lumpson Whitehead
|3
|Dusty Baker Excuses Racist Comment By Assuring ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|GM Anthopoulos leaving Jays with new president ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
