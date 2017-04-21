In a game of give and take, Blue Jays...

In a game of give and take, Blue Jays get 8-7 victory over Angels in 13th inning

7 hrs ago

Two disappointing teams kept pushing and pulling Friday, trying to find some way to make sense of a game that seemed determined not to end. Finally it was the Toronto Blue Jays , a team that had begun their season with the worst start in club history and the worst start for any team that had played in the postseason the previous year, who pulled it out.

