Former All-Star Delabar suspended 80 games for positive test

In this Feb. 25, 2016, file photo, Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Steve Delabar fields a ground ball during baseball spring training in Dunedin, Fla. Former All-Star Delabar, a veteran of six major league seasons with Seattle, Toronto and Cincinnati, has been suspended for 80 games following a positive test under baseball's minor league drug program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.