Estrada, Severino to get Blue Jays-Yanks started
The Blue Jays will send Marco Estrada to the mound for the Monday opener against Luis Severino and the Yankees as Toronto looks to build upon its first back-to-back wins of the season to end the month of April. Estrada has continued to force weak contact this season alongside a strikeout rate of 9.9 per nine innings, the highest of his career as a starter.
