Coghlan's leap, Stroman's hit lift Blue Jays over Cards 6-5
Chris Coghlan made an acrobatic, run-scoring leap over St. Louis All-Star catcher Yadier Molina, and Marcus Stroman came across with the go-ahead run after pinch hitting in the 11th inning and doubling for his first major league hit in the Toronto Blue Jays' 6-5 win over the Cardinals on Tuesday night. With the score 2-2, Coghlan walked in the seventh and sped around the bases on Kevin Pillar's triple in the right-field corner, which hit high off the fence over Stephen Piscotty and bounced back toward the infield.
