Boston Red Sox LHP David Price's recovery process slowed due to elbow soreness
Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell acknowledged Thursday that left-hander David Price 's recovery has been slowed by soreness in his ailing elbow. Price, who has been sidelined since spring training, was able to participate in long toss prior to Thursday afternoon's game against the Toronto Blue Jays .
